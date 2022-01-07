Samsung and LG monitors are currently on sale!

You can currently purchase a new Samsung CH890 Series 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD Computer Monitor for just $600 at Amazon.com. This amazing curved monitor with 100Hz refresh rates and an adjustable stand is receiving a very impressive 32 percent discount that translates to $282 savings for anyone interested in getting one. You can connect to this amazing monitor via HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB Type-C to streamline connectivity and transmit power, data, and digital display with kist one port.

However, suppose this option exceeds your budget. In that case, you can also consider checking out the Samsung Odyssey G5 Series WQHD Gaming Monitor that is now available for $330 on its smaller 27-inch model after seeing a $50 discount. or you can choose to go for a larger 32-inch display for $350. Still, this option doesn’t come with any special savings. Whatever the case, both models come with 144Hz refresh rates, HDMI, Display Port, AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR10, and other great features. And if you want something even more affordable, you can also opt for the Samsung 27-inch Curved LED Monitor that is now going for $200 after a $30 discount.

Samsung CH890 Series monitor Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor LG UltraFine Nano IPS LED UltraWide Monitor

If you’re more into LG products, you can also check out the massive 34-inch LG UltraFine Nano IPS LED UltraWide Monitor that is available for $1,288 after a $362 discount. This model comes with HDR, Thunderbolt 3 / USB Type-C input, 60Hz refresh rates. And if you want something more affordable, you can check out the smaller and more affordable 27-inch LG QHD IPS Display with FreeSync monitor that sells for $227 after a $23 discount.

Finally, other deals include a couple of desks that will give new life to your home office. First up, we have the ODK Height Adjustable Standing Desk that can be yours for just $150 after adding the on-page coupon that will get you $100 savings. Or, check out the Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk with Bookshelves that is available for just $105 after a 52 percent discount.