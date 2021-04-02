Samsung has announced a unique kind of partnership today. The company is partnering with Hulu, Westbrook Media, and BBH Entertainment to execute a first-of-its-kind mobile photography reality series, Exposure. It is set to debut on Hulu starting April 26.

The show will feature organic integrations with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and compelling storytelling through themed challenges. Exposure is said to inspire and encourage viewers to explore their own creativity with readily available smartphone camera technology that has become an integral part of everyday life.

The series includes following creative photographers as they complete weekly challenges to find America’s best mobile photographer. The show challenges photographers to put the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G cameras to the test by showcasing all the incredible things they can capture using the phone. “The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is Samsung’s ultimate smartphone experience, pushing the limits of what a smartphone can do with its standout pro-grade camera system,” says Samsung.

“The partnership on Exposure cements Hulu as the perfect streaming home for the series, tapping into Hulu’s younger audience of TV fans as well as inspiring the next generation of budding photographers and tech enthusiasts,” said the press release.

The series represents a partnership in which each company brings its specialty:

Samsung creates smartphones that inspire creativity with powerful camera capabilities

BBH Entertainment brings expertise in ideating entertaining formats for brands and publishers

Hulu offers brands the opportunity to develop, co-create, and strategically market projects in a visionary new way for the streaming era

Westbrook Media provides skillful creative and production capabilities Exposure, which will feature the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will debut on Hulu and starts streaming on April 26.