According to recent rumors, the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may launch on August 5. This new device is believed to arrive with Ultra Thin Glass, the same material produced by Dowoo Insys and Schott, and the one found in the Galaxy Z Flip. However, the Korean tech giant has partnered up with Corning to bring costs down, and to have better material for their future foldable devices.

Corning is the same company that makes the Gorilla Glass found in almost every important smartphone in the market. The company has recently started working together with Samsung to accelerate development and to set up a supply chain in the US. In other words, we could start seeing Corning UTG in foldable phones starting in 2021, which would reduce costs for Samsung.

Corning had already started working on its foldable phone glass since 2019, and it hoped to have a working design by the end of this year. The biggest challenge in creating this class is the design f the devices and decisions like how much the glass has to bend when the phone is closed, but this new partnership may benefit both companies greatly, and customers would also appreciate that the prices in these foldable phones may actually start to go down.

