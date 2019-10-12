This week we’ve heard reports of Samsung possibly working on an affordable, mid-range Galaxy Note, tentatively called Galaxy Note10 Lite. It will likely arrive in Europe soon, but now another report suggests that it might be accompanied by an affordable, mid-range Galaxy S10 as well.

The model number for this device would be SM-G770, and the model name suggested it Galaxy S10 Lite. Either these reports are totally off, or Samsung is desperate to boost its sales by upping its mid-range game, using the two flagships to achieve that.

As a reminder, there are three Galaxy S10 and two Galaxy Note10 models out there, officially unveiled. The reason behind this cornucopia of variants is exactly for consumers to have options when it comes to choosing the less pricy among the flagships.

Now, in terms of the Galaxy S10 Lite, the report suggests it will share its internals with the Galaxy A91. That includes the 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 855 chip, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 48MP + 12MP + 5MP camera trio, 32MP selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Considering that these specs are very close to what the Galaxy S10e is offering, and that Samsung will have two identical phones with different marketing names out there, we advise you to keep skeptical about this for now.