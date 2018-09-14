AKG brings active noise cancelling headphones with 20 hours of performance

Samsung is pushing the ante up with a new wireless audio gear from its AKG brand.

The Y100 is an entry-level pair of neck-encricled in-ear Bluetooth headphones designed to be feather-weight at just 24 grams while delivering up to 8 hours of battery life. Stepping it up is the Y500 on-ear headset with a massive 33-hour battery and dual-source audio for those who have multiple phones or a phone and a smartwatch. Both come with the Ambient Aware feature that pipes in environmental sound from the microphone for full situational awareness during long runs in the park.

The new ‘Y’ products are now available from Samsung, AKG, Amazon, Sprint and US Cellular today.

Toward the end of the year, consumers can expect the N700NC, an over-the-ear unit with “Adaptive Noise cancelling” — users will have control over how much ambient noise is mixed in to their listening — as well as top-notch microphones. All of that is expected to last 20 hours on a charge.

You’ll have to wait a while before pricing details on the N700NC are annnounced.