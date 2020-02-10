Samsung is eagerly waiting to show what it has in store for us this year. The company took to Academy Awards to air the Galaxy Z Flip commercial ahead of its official unveiling.

The commercial leaves little to the imagination as we can see the Galaxy Z Flip from almost every angle. It confirms that the foldable phone will have a crease as there is a copy that says “You may notice a small crease in the center of the main screen, which is a natural characteristic of the screen.”

Samsung just showed off the entire Z Flip during its Oscars ad. Small print says screen crease is normal, heh pic.twitter.com/uBesJ0FonT — nilay patel (@reckless) February 10, 2020

The commercial also gives us our first look at the tiny outside screen. It can be used for caller ID and to view time. It also has sliders for accepting or rejecting a call.

We can see the Galaxy Z Flip sporting an Infinity-O notch in the commercial. The foldable display is tipped to be 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Dynamic screen. It may have a 1080 x 2636 full HD+ resolution and a 22:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Z Flip at its Unpacked 2020 event on February 11.

Via – The Verge