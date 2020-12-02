Samsung has announced some programs for customers buying Galaxy smartphones from Samsung Exclusive Stores, which includes Samsung Smart Café and Samsung Smart Plaza. The company aims to enhance the shopping experience for consumers who are planning to buy Galaxy smartphones in Samsung Exclusive Stores.

Using the Smart Club Loyality Program, customers become eligible for reward points, service coupons, and other attractive benefits on first-time purchase of Galaxy smartphones worth minimum INR 15,000 from a Samsung SmartCafe or Samsung Smart Plaza. These reward points can be redeemed on subsequent purchases at Samsung Exclusive Stores. Additionally, customers will also get three vouchers worth up to INR 6000 with their Smart Club membership (valid up to December, 2020) and fast track upgrades on products like Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Tab S7. With fast track upgrade, customers get a direct entry to a higher membership tier than usual program construct.

Plus, there’s a Samsung Referral Program that gives an opportunity to existing Samsung consumers to earn a commission when referring Samsung devices to their friends. The company is now launching its Referral Program at Samsung Exclusive Stores.

Samsung Product Referrer

Reward [INR] Referee Reward [INR] Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold, & Galaxy Z Flip 2500 3500 Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, & Galaxy S10E 1500 2000 Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite 1000 1500

Customers who do not want to repair their out-of-warranty Galaxy smartphones can now get a 5% discount coupon when they visit an authorized Samsung Service Center. Furthermore, Samsung has launched WhatsApp Chatbot that will help consumers connect to the nearest Samsung SmartCafé. By sending a “Hi” message on Samsung SmartCafé WhatsApp number 9870-494949, customers can locate the nearest Samsung SmartCafe, buy online from the store, book a Home Demo, request a call back from the store, and learn about the latest offers and product launches.