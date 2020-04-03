Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Author
Tags

Samsung ships the Galaxy S20 with Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 chips in different regions, and to put it simply, buyers are not too happy with it. So much so that fans even started a petition to persuade Samsung against following this strategy.

Well, that is unlikely to happen, but Samsung is now again trying to convince buyers that the Exynos 990 chip inside the Galaxy S20 is at least on the same footing, if not better, than the Snapdragon 865 processor.

Both the Exynos and Snapdragon processors go through the same strict and rigorous, real-life testing scenarios in order to deliver a consistent and optimal performance over the entire lifecycle of the smartphone,” Samsung said in a statement shared with SamMobile.

Samsung’s argument is unconvincing to say the least, because benchmarks and real-life tests run by multiple publications show that the Snapdragon 865 variant of the Galaxy S20 is better than the Exynos 990 variant on more than a few parameters.

Source: SamMobile

You May Also Like

HONOR Play 9A is official with 5,000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio P35 at its heart

HONOR Play 9A packs a 5,000mAh battery to light up a 6.3-inch HD+ display, but Google services are still absent despite the phone running Android 10.

There are 100M devices worldwide running EMUI 10

EMUI 10 is now running, according to HUAWEI, on 100 million devices worldwide.
Galaxy Tab S6

Android 10 update released for Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

As of now, the update is being released for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE models in Germany.