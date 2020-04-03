Samsung ships the Galaxy S20 with Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 chips in different regions, and to put it simply, buyers are not too happy with it. So much so that fans even started a petition to persuade Samsung against following this strategy.

Well, that is unlikely to happen, but Samsung is now again trying to convince buyers that the Exynos 990 chip inside the Galaxy S20 is at least on the same footing, if not better, than the Snapdragon 865 processor.

“Both the Exynos and Snapdragon processors go through the same strict and rigorous, real-life testing scenarios in order to deliver a consistent and optimal performance over the entire lifecycle of the smartphone,” Samsung said in a statement shared with SamMobile.

Samsung’s argument is unconvincing to say the least, because benchmarks and real-life tests run by multiple publications show that the Snapdragon 865 variant of the Galaxy S20 is better than the Exynos 990 variant on more than a few parameters.

Source: SamMobile