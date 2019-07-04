Samsung accused of misleading customers on Galaxy S water resistance

After reviewing almost 300 ads, the Australian Competition and Comsumer Commission (ACCC) is taking Samsung to court for making “false, misleading and deceptive representations in advertising the water resistance of various ‘Galaxy’ branded mobile phones”. Samsung is actively advertising the water resistance of its Galaxy phones and the ACCC believes that showing these phones exposed to swimming pools and oceans is misleading.

The ACCC alleges Samsung’s advertisements falsely and misleadingly represented Galaxy phones would be suitable for use in, or for exposure to, all types of water, including in ocean water and swimming pools, and would not be affected by such exposure to water for the life of the phone, when this was not the case — ACCC Chair Rod Sims

Samsung sold more than 4 million Galaxy phones in Australia, and the ACCC believes that water resistance was a key factor for the popularity of these devices. However, “Samsung showed the Galaxy phones used in situations they shouldn’t be to attract customers“, Sims said.

The phones subject to the ACCC case are the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10 Plus, S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, Note 9, Note 8, Note 7, A8, A7, and A5.

Because Samsung has “denied warranty claims from consumers whose phones were damaged when used in water”, as well as falsely advertised scenarios where phones are used in environments other than fresh water, the ACCC decided to take Samsung to court. You can read more details at the source link below.