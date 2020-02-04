You might remember that Samsung announced the Bixby speaker, later renamed to the Samsung Galaxy Home, back in 2018. Last year Samsung also announced the Galaxy Home Mini, but neither of these two products have actually made it to shelves.

Now the company might have leaked details about the Galaxy Home Mini on its domestic website, with the page in question being already taken down.

According to the information, the Galaxy Home Mini will be released in South Korea on February 12. It will go for 99,00 KRW, which is roughly $85, with pre-orders kicking off sometime before.

There’s no information on release or availability outside the domestic market, but, if Samsung is to be believed, the Galaxy Home Mini should go live one day after the Galaxy S20 event.

Source: Samsung (now taken down)

Via: AndroidPolice