Samsung has rolled out a new subscription-based phone upgrade program called Samsung Access for its flagship offerings. At the moment, this new upgrade model is only applicable to unlocked Galaxy S20 series phones, but there are more benefits this time around compared to the company’s regular phone upgrade plans.

To start things up, you get 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage and subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal (for up to 5 devices) that includes access to productivity applications such as Word, Access, PowerPoint, and more. Notably, you also get Premium Care with the new upgrade plan, which means accidental damage coverage, 24×7 remote assistance, and more service benefits.

Here’s how Samsung Access works:

You get a Galaxy S20 series phone and pay a monthly fee for it.

Upgrade to a new Galaxy flagship after a period of 9 months and continue paying a monthly fee.

You can upgrade early by paying a $100 fee or cancel prematurely for an equivalent fee. (Of course, cancelation means you’ll have to return the phone as well.)

