We keep on bringing you some of the best deals on the market. The latest ones are found at Amazon.com, where you will find a selection of Smart TVs and more smart devices for your home, starting with the Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series that’s currently selling for $2,798. Now, you don’t get direct savings, but remember to enter promo code HVTQORPEW66C to get a $600 credit. Samsung’s next option gives us the 65-Inch Class Frame Series with $302 savings, which means you can grab yours for $1,698. Now, you can also check out more size options as they’re all currently on sale.

If you want more options to choose from, we have the Sony X85J 65 Inch TV getting a $201.99 discount, leaving this amazing smart TV for $1,098, and if you’re more of an LG fan, you can also consider going for the LG G1 Series 55-inch smart TV with $203 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,997.

And since we’re talking smart TVs, we can also mention the latest Apple TV 4K that’s currently getting a 10 percent discount, meaning you can gran one with 64GB storage for $180 with $19 savings. Apple’s streaming option comes with Apple’s A12 chip, Apple original shoes and movies from Apple TV+, and plus support for every major streaming service. The NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV 4K streaming media player is also on sale, and you can get one for just $130 with $20 savings.

Other deals feature the JBL Studio 530 2-way 5.25-inch bookshelf speakers that are getting a $27 discount, meaning you get yours for $380. And suppose you’re interested in a new projector. In that case, you can get the Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector for $460 with $120 savings. Or go for the Anker Nebula Capsule II Star Wars R2-D2 Limited Edition Smart Mini Projector that’s currently getting a $200 discount, meaning you can grab one for $500.