A few days ago, we mentioned that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series might support 65W fast charging. Today, we get to see a 65W charger get certified, revealing the model number, charging speed, and other useful information.

The 65W fast charger has the EP-TA865 model number, and it was certified by the Danish UL (Demko) authority recently (via GSMArena). The new charging adapter supports USB Power Delivery (PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) that can deliver up to 65W charging steps at a standard 20 volts of power and 3.25A. It can also do 5V, 9V, and 15V output, meaning that it supports most of the PD standards, and it could also use it to charge other laptops and other tablets or smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series are reported to support the new 65W charging standard. However, you probably shouldn’t expect to see this in the box since Samsung doesn’t include chargers anymore with its high-end, premium devices. There were rumors that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may support it, but other leaks claimed that both the Fold and the Z Flip 3 might only stick to just 15W of charging. We’ll find out more at the August 11 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event. Hopefully, the new 65W charging standard will bring some new, competitive charging speeds to the Galaxy lineup, offering significantly fast charging speeds.

What is the PD charging standard?

PD stands for Power Delivery. It’s a charging standard that allows the handling of a higher power. It can fast-charge devices over a USB connection; most often, it’s used via a USB-C cable. The Power Delivery standard can provide a high-speed charging speed at a variable voltage, intelligently adjusting the output to ensure everything goes safely and smoothly. Both the power adaptor and the smartphone communicate with each other to determine what the best and most efficient speed it is to charge at.