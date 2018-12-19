Samsung’s first 5G phone is a unique and limited edition Galaxy S10 model

We have Beyond 0, Beyond 1, Beyond 2… and Beyond X.

Samsung has reportedly been using the first three names to describe varying models of the upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone family coming up next year. More recently though, The Wall Street Journal put out feelers for a special 6.7-inch device with 5G support, six cameras and the highest price tag.

Now, Chinese tech leaks blogger Ice Universe has posted to Twitter that this device does exist and is known around company headquarters as “Beyond X.”

Beyond X is Samsung's first 5G mobile phone. It uses a 6.7-inch screen and will be available in South Korea and the United States. It adds a ToF sensor to the front and rear. This is the top version of the Galaxy S10. The 5G LOGO is very cool. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2018

The blogger also mentions that the device would get a time of flight sensor for advanced facial recognition features as enabled by Apple’s comparable TrueDepth camera system. Also, apparently the 5G decal looks nice.

The most limiting stipulation is the word of availability in just South Korea and the United States — both are seemingly poised to be the most developed 5G markets out of the gate with infrastructure being prepared for millimeter wave and sub-6GHz spectrum.