Samsung starts mass production of 5G modem and RF chips

Samsung announced last week that it started mass production of 5G modem and RF chips. These include the Exynos Modem 5100, a new single-chip radio frequency transceiver, the Exynos RF 5500, as well as a supply modulator solution, the Exynos SM 5800. They all support 5G New Radio (5G-NR) sub-6-gigahertz (GHz) spectrum, as well as legacy frequencies.

The Exynos Mode 5100 is not a new product, but, hitting mass production together with the other solutions, will allow smartphone manufacturers to use these chips in their upcoming flagship products that will feature 5G capabilities.

Samsung already has a 5G smartphone in its portfolio, the Galaxy S10 5G, which is now available in Korea and will land in the US soon. While other major manufacturers, like Huawei, are using their own 5G solutions, the new Samsung chips will be an alternative to Qualcomm’s solutions for those OEMs who don’t design their own processors.

You can find technical data about all three chips at the source link below.