We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Best Buy has launched a Samsung 3-Day Sale event. You can find tons of Samsung devices on sale, such as Smart TVs, Smartphones, and more. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is getting up to $400 discounts. You can save $150 on the Galaxy S10 Lite up to $300 off the Galaxy Note 10 series.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20
Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 10
See Samsung 3-Day Sale selection

Heading back to Amazon, we find the 13.5-inch variant of the Microsoft Surface Book 2 with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage space for $2,040.35 after a $958 discount. You can also get it with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB for $1,179 after a $320 discount.

Buy Microsoft Surface Book 2

Finally, the Jaybird Tarah Pro are getting a $60 discount, leaving them at just $99 at Amazon and B&H Photo Video in Black Flash. You can also get them in Titanium Glacier for $65.

Buy Jaybird Tarah Pro Amazon
Buy Jaybird Tarah Pro B&H

You May Also Like
Redmi 9C
POCO C3 to be the next rebadged phone from the brand in India
It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.
This 12′ 4K HDMI cable is the last cable you’ll ever need
Thanks to a growing number of popular streaming services that offer a…
Next-gen AirPods Pro will reportedly arrive in the second half of 2021
The assembly of next-gen AirPods Pro will be handled by Inventec Appliances in Vietnam, with some contribution from Luxshare and GoerTek as well.