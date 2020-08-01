We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Best Buy has launched a Samsung 3-Day Sale event. You can find tons of Samsung devices on sale, such as Smart TVs, Smartphones, and more. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is getting up to $400 discounts. You can save $150 on the Galaxy S10 Lite up to $300 off the Galaxy Note 10 series.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20
Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 10
See Samsung 3-Day Sale selection

Heading back to Amazon, we find the 13.5-inch variant of the Microsoft Surface Book 2 with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage space for $2,040.35 after a $958 discount. You can also get it with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB for $1,179 after a $320 discount.

Buy Microsoft Surface Book 2

Finally, the Jaybird Tarah Pro are getting a $60 discount, leaving them at just $99 at Amazon and B&H Photo Video in Black Flash. You can also get them in Titanium Glacier for $65.

Buy Jaybird Tarah Pro Amazon
Buy Jaybird Tarah Pro B&H

