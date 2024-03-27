After unveiling its 2024 lineup of Smart TVs at CES 2024, Samsung has finally announced the pricing and availability of all the Neo QLED, OLED, and Frame TV models. Here, we look at the features of these TVs, along with their pricing and other details, including an attractive pre-order offer available until April 11, 2024.

2024 Samsung Neo QLED 8K and 4K TV: Price and Availability

The Neo QLED 8K comes in two models, QN800D and QN900D, with screen sizes ranging from 65 to 85 inches. The highlight of the series is Samsung’s new NQ8 AI Gen3 chipset that brings features like 8K upscaling, AI motion enhancement, and depth enhancement — that too twice as fast compared to the previous generation. With video upscaling, the QN900D can even enhance SD videos to 4K and 4K videos to 8K.

The QN900D is also the first smart TV to support variable refresh rates up to 4K at 240Hz. The TVs also take advantage of the chipset to track the content you’re watching in real time and enhance it further. For example, the TVs can track the sport you’re watching and show the ball with clearer visibility, while Formula 1 fans will appreciate the depth enhancer that improves the contrast of the video in real-time in fast-moving scenes.

In addition to the 8K models, Samsung has also refreshed its Neo QLED 4K lineup, which includes the QN90D (available in sizes ranging from 43 to 98 inches) and the QN85D (available in sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches). These smart TVs feature an updated Neural Quantum processor for 4K upscaling and support a depth enhancer to enhance the visibility of the main content.

The Neo QLED 8K series starts at $3,499 for the 65-inch QN800D model, while the QN900D starts at $4,999. On the other hand, the Neo QLED 4K series starts at a more affordable price of $1,399 for the 55-inch QN85D model, while the QN90D starts at $1,499 for the 43-inch model.

Samsung Neo QLED Samsung's new Neo QLED 8K TVs come with a NQ8 AI Gen3 chipset, 8K upscaling, and variable refresh rates. On the other hand, the new Neo QLED 4K offer vibrant colors with Neural Quantum processor and depth enhancer. View Neo QLED 8K Lineup View Neo QLED 4K Lineup

2024 Samsung OLED TV: Price and Availability

Samsung has also announced the pricing and availability details for its 2024 OLED Smart TV lineup. This lineup includes two models, S90D and S95D, both in sizes ranging from 55 to 77 inches. The main difference between the two models is that the S95D features Samsung’s glare-free OLED technology. This tech, as the name suggests, reduces screen glare without compromising color or viewing angles.

Additionally, the S95D boasts increased brightness and supports Samsung’s One Connect Box. But, apart from that, both the TVs come with similar set of features. Both models feature a 144Hz variable refresh rate and Samsung’s NQ4 AI Gen2 processor for 4K upscaling, along with a new feature called Active Voice Amplifier Pro, which balances dialogue and background sound effects.

The Samsung S90D OLED Smart TV starts at $1,999 for the 55-inch model, while the S95D starts at $2,599 for the same size. Along with the new OLED models, Samsung has also announced that the 2024 Frame TV will start retailing for $999 for the 43-inch model, with screen sizes available up to 75-inch.

Samsung OLED Smart TVs 2024 Samsung's 2024 OLED TV lineup features the S90D and S95D models, ranging from 55 to 77 inches. The S95D boasts glare-free OLED technology and support for Samsung's One Connect Box. Both models offer a 144Hz variable refresh rate, Samsung’s NQ4 AI Gen2 processor for 4K upscaling, and Active Voice Amplifier Pro for balanced audio. View Samsung OLED Smart TV 2024 Range

Samsung 2024 Smart TVs Pre-order Offer

Typically, when Samsung introduces new Smart TV models, prices for last year’s models drop. We usually recommend opting for last year’s models due to the discounts, unless you're specifically interested in the S95D with its new glare-free OLED tech. However, to sway customers to buy the new models, Samsung is running an excellent pre-order promotion.

If you order a Samsung 2024 Smart TV before April 11, 2024, Samsung will throw in a free 65-inch TU690T smart TV. This deal is fantastic for those in the market for two new Smart TVs, essentially getting two for the price of one. Additionally, Samsung mentions that if you pre-order the Music Frame, you'll receive a $50 credit that you'll be able to use on Samsung’s online store.