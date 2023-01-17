Ahead of Galaxy S23 Ultra's launch on Feb 1, Samsung has introduced the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor. Learn more about the HP2 sensor right here.

Samsung is all set to unveil its Galaxy S23 series on February 1, 2023. The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumored to feature a 200MP primary camera (up from the 108MP sensor on the S22 Ultra). In a move that further fuels anticipation for the new device, Samsung has launched the advanced ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor just a few days before the Galaxy S23's official reveal.

Samsung says the new HP2 camera sensor features improved pixel technology and full-well capacity for stunning mobile images. As for the camera sensor's actual size, Samsung says the HP 2 packs 200-million 0.6-micrometer (μm) pixels in a 1/1.3” optical format, which is the same as the 108MP camera Samsung has been using in its past few “Ultra” flagships.

Similar to the 108MP HP1 sensor that featured on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the new 200MP HP2 sensor also utilizes pixel-binning technology to capture final images that are of superior quality and clarity. This method combines multiple pixels into one, resulting in sharper, more detailed images.

According to Samsung, the HP2 sensor is capable of producing high-quality 1.2μm 50MP or 2.4μm 12.5MP images. It will also support 8K 30fps video recording at an impressive 33MP resolution. The sensor's 4-16 pixel binning process is expected to deliver exceptional low-light performance.

Samsung also says the new camera sensor also features Dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technology. This technology helps in reducing overexposure and enhances color reproduction, especially in bright light conditions. Another key benefit of the new 200MP camera sensor is its improved autofocus performance, particularly in low-light shots. Samsung says the new HP2 sensor will be able to use all 200 million pixels for autofocus, thanks to its Super QPD technology.

The HP2 sensor is also equipped with Smart-ISO Pro, an advanced HDR solution that allows the camera to take 12.5MP images and 4K video at 60fps with HDR. This feature allows the sensor to merge different levels of ISO readouts from a single exposure, resulting in more dynamic and detailed images.

'The ample amount of focusing agents are grouped by four adjacent pixels to recognize both horizontal and vertical pattern changes that delivers faster and more accurate auto-focusing. Utilizing the rich pattern data along with the sheer number of reference points, the new sensor is capable of fast auto-focusing, even in a dimly lit environment.'

While Samsung did not explicitly confirm that the HP2 will make its debut on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the company has announced that the sensor has entered mass production. Given that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to be released in a few weeks, it seems likely that the new sensor will be included in the upcoming device.

Thankfully, we're only a couple of weeks away from the smartphone's release. If you're interested in purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it is recommended to reserve your device ahead of time. Samsung is currently offering a $100 credit towards your future purchase as an incentive for early reservation.

Source: Samsung