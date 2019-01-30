Samsung starts production of 1TB smartphone storage chip

Samsung has announced that it has started mass production for the industry’s first one-terabyte embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) 2.1. Its intended for next-generation mobile applications, so we’re pretty certain at this point that there will be 1TB versions of the Samsung Galaxy S10, to be unveiled on February 20.

Samsung’s goal is to offer smartphone users the amount of storage that can be found on computers. “The 1TB eUFS is expected to play a critical role in bringing a more notebook-like user experience to the next generation of mobile devices,” said Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics.

The chip measures 11.5mm x 13.0mm, and, according to Samsung, offers 1,000 megabytes per second (MB/s) transfer rate at sequential read speed. Sequential write speeds are advertised at 260MB/s. Samsung anticipates strong demand for the new chip, from “manufacturers around the world”.

Memory Sequential

Read Speed Sequential

Write Speed Random

Read Speed Random

Write Speed Samsung

1TB eUFS 2.1

(Jan. 2019) 1000 MB/s 260 MB/s 58,000 IOPS 50,000 IOPS Samsung

512GB eUFS 2.1

(Nov. 2017) 860 MB/s 255 MB/s 42,000 IOPS 40,000 IOPS Samsung

eUFS 2.1 for automotive

(Sept. 2017) 850 MB/s 150 MB/s 45,000 IOPS 32,000 IOPS Samsung

256GB UFS Card

(July 2016) 530 MB/s 170 MB/s 40,000 IOPS 35,000 IOPS Samsung

256GB eUFS 2.0

(Feb. 2016) 850 MB/s 260 MB/s 45,000 IOPS 40,000 IOPS Samsung

128GB eUFS 2.0

(Jan. 2015) 350 MB/s 150 MB/s 19,000 IOPS 14,000 IOPS eMMC 5.1 250 MB/s 125 MB/s 11,000 IOPS 13,000 IOPS eMMC 5.0 250 MB/s 90 MB/s 7,000 IOPS 13,000 IOPS eMMC 4.5 140 MB/s 50 MB/s 7,000 IOPS 2,000 IOPS

The benchmark table above was provided by Samsung.