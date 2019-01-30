Samsung starts production of 1TB smartphone storage chip
Samsung has announced that it has started mass production for the industry’s first one-terabyte embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) 2.1. Its intended for next-generation mobile applications, so we’re pretty certain at this point that there will be 1TB versions of the Samsung Galaxy S10, to be unveiled on February 20.
Samsung’s goal is to offer smartphone users the amount of storage that can be found on computers. “The 1TB eUFS is expected to play a critical role in bringing a more notebook-like user experience to the next generation of mobile devices,” said Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics.
The chip measures 11.5mm x 13.0mm, and, according to Samsung, offers 1,000 megabytes per second (MB/s) transfer rate at sequential read speed. Sequential write speeds are advertised at 260MB/s. Samsung anticipates strong demand for the new chip, from “manufacturers around the world”.
|Memory
|Sequential
Read Speed
|Sequential
Write Speed
|Random
Read Speed
|Random
Write Speed
|Samsung
1TB eUFS 2.1
(Jan. 2019)
|1000 MB/s
|260 MB/s
|58,000 IOPS
|50,000 IOPS
|Samsung
512GB eUFS 2.1
(Nov. 2017)
|860 MB/s
|255 MB/s
|42,000 IOPS
|40,000 IOPS
|Samsung
eUFS 2.1 for automotive
(Sept. 2017)
|850 MB/s
|150 MB/s
|45,000 IOPS
|32,000 IOPS
|Samsung
256GB UFS Card
(July 2016)
|530 MB/s
|170 MB/s
|40,000 IOPS
|35,000 IOPS
|Samsung
256GB eUFS 2.0
(Feb. 2016)
|850 MB/s
|260 MB/s
|45,000 IOPS
|40,000 IOPS
|Samsung
128GB eUFS 2.0
(Jan. 2015)
|350 MB/s
|150 MB/s
|19,000 IOPS
|14,000 IOPS
|eMMC 5.1
|250 MB/s
|125 MB/s
|11,000 IOPS
|13,000 IOPS
|eMMC 5.0
|250 MB/s
|90 MB/s
|7,000 IOPS
|13,000 IOPS
|eMMC 4.5
|140 MB/s
|50 MB/s
|7,000 IOPS
|2,000 IOPS
The benchmark table above was provided by Samsung.
