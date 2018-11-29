Samsung has 12 days of deals that you don’t want to miss out on

Black Friday is long gone, and so is Cyber Monday, but now we get news from huge discounts on Samsung products, directly from its website.

This could be a great moment to get Samsung smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops and more. For twelve days we are getting sweet deals on Galaxy smartphones and smartwatches, Galaxy Tabs, laptops, accessories TVs and more. These deals are usually limited to one day only occasions and new deals are coming every day, so it’s good to be checking Samsung’s website. Right now you can buy a Gear Sport for $49, a Gear S3 Frontier for $99 or get a free Gear Fit2 pro with the purchase of a Galaxy S9, S9 Plus or a Note 9. Free covers come with the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S4. Just remember to check every day to see if discounts are applied to anything you might be interested.