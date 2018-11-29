Android

Samsung has 12 days of deals that you don’t want to miss out on

Contents
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs Note 8

Black Friday is long gone, and so is Cyber Monday, but now we get news from huge discounts on Samsung products, directly from its website.

This could be a great moment to get Samsung smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops and more. For twelve days we are getting sweet deals on Galaxy smartphones and smartwatches, Galaxy Tabs, laptops, accessories TVs and more. These deals are usually limited to one day only occasions and new deals are coming every day, so it’s good to be checking Samsung’s website. Right now you can buy a Gear Sport for $49, a Gear S3 Frontier for $99 or get a free Gear Fit2 pro with the purchase of a Galaxy S9, S9 Plus or a Note 9. Free covers come with the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S4. Just remember to check every day to see if discounts are applied to anything you might be interested.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Deals, Gear Fit 2 Pro, Gear S3 Frontier, Gear Sport, News, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, SAmsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed