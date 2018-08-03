The same amount of money that got you a Note 8 can get you a Samsung Galaxy Note 9

New smartphones usually come with new prices, and especially when we’re talking about a flagship. Fortunately, Samsung has decided that all the upgrades that will come to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 don’t deserve a new price, or at least that’s the newest rumor.

Rumors have come from Korea that tell us that the price for the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be the same price its predecessor had when it launched. The Note 9’s price will start at 1,094,500 won (roughly $975) in the base model that’s supposed to include 128GB of storage while the 512GB version would come with a 1,353,000 won (roughly $1,200) price tag. Now we must only wait for a confirmation from Samsung to see if this can actually happen, and because of all of the recent leaks provided by Samsung itself. It’s safe to say that well most likely know everything that’s needed before the Unpacked event.