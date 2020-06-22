macOS is getting tons of new features with its Messages updates, its new version of Maps, the Mac Catalyst, and Safari is also getting better.

According to the latest WWDC 2020 presentation, Safari is now 50% faster than the Google Chrome browser. It has also improved privacy with more visibility in how each site you visit tries to track you. You get access to this information through the Privacy icon. Safari also tracks your passwords, and it makes sure none were compromised in a data breach.

Safari is also getting extensions; each one has its own button on the bar, and each extension has granular approval controls where you can choose which sites each extension can work with, giving them access: just for the one day, just for the site or to allow the extension all the time. You also get a fresh, cleaner customizable start page with redesigned tabs that are more elegant and powerful. You can also add native translation capabilities right into Safari.

