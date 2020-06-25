The latest iteration of Apple’s in-house browser – Safari 14 – adds support for Face ID and Touch ID for website log-ins. What this means is you no longer have to rely on password managers, or remember a complex combination of username and password to access a service on the web.

“Added a Web Authentication platform authenticator using Face ID or Touch ID, depending on which capability is present,” Apple mentions in the beta release notes of Safari 14 for iOS 14 and macOS 11 aka Big Sur. This will be facilitated by the new Web Authentication API that arrives with Safari.

Once it goes live, you can log-in to websites using your biometric signature via iPhones, iPads, or a Mac that comes with either a Face ID or Touch ID module. To check out the technical details as to how it will be implemented in Safari 14, head over to Apple’s developer website where WebKit Engineer Jiewen Tan explains it in detail.

