Even though it’s months away, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series’ rumors and leaks have started making waves on Twitter and elsewhere. Last week, the first 3D render images of the S22 series, including S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra showed up on the web. In a follow-up report, a leaked picture of the S22 battery revealing its battery capacity, and the battery supplier showed up. Amid all the rumors and talks, there were also rumors claiming Samsung would rename the S22 Ultra to Note 22 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 Ultra name is comfirmed 100%

Not Note22 Ultra — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 30, 2021

Leaker Chun suggested that Samsung would go on and change the lineup’s name to S22, S22 Pro, and Note 22 Ultra. At that time, the move felt natural as the S22 Ultra (or the one named Note 22 Ultra) will feature an S Pen. Given Samsung has not released the Note series this year, Note 22 Ultra would have been the spiritual successor to the Note 20 series. However, now according to Ice universe — who suggested that the 2022 Galaxy Ultra smartphone could look different than rumored – claims Samsung will not name the smartphone Note 22 Ultra. Instead, the leaker claims that the smartphone will be called S22 Ultra.

The leaker doesn’t say anything about S22 and S22 Pro.

The upcoming Ultra flagship is rumored to feature a 6.8-inch Super AMOLED LTPO display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. It will be Samsung’s first phone with Exynos 2200 and AMD RDNA2 GPU technology. The smartphone could also feature a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Via: Sammobile