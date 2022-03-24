Facing GPS issues on your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? You're not alone

It's been weeks since Samsung released the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Ever since the announcement, Samsung has had a bumpy ride with the new flagship smartphones. First, Samsung was found throttling the performance of the flagship series. The latest flagship smartphone was then banned from the popular benchmarking application Geekbench. And now, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been reported to have major GPS issues.

Many users of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, especially those who are using the Exynos 2200 variant, have been reporting on Samsung's Community Forum that apps such as Google Maps, and other apps that require GPS, don't return the correct location. A pattern has been found wherein the S22 Ultra throws the error “cannot find GPS” after extended inactivity or after it has been set up for the first time.

No official fix is available yet, but the Samsung Community members have found many methods that temporarily fix the issue. Users have reported that restarting the device, resetting the APNs, and using the 'GPS Status & Toolbox' app to reset the A-GPS functionality have worked in some cases, but the success varies from user to user.

Thankfully, a Samsung Forum Moderator has confirmed that the company is aware of the issue and it is currently working on a software fix to resolve it. "Latest I’ve heard from the Samsung side of things is that a software fix is being prepared to resolve the GPS issue. We’ve not been give a timescale for that (other than “soon”), but please keep a look out for upcoming software updates," writes the moderator on Samsung Forums.

It seems that Samsung will roll out an OTA update to fix the issue and hopefully it arrives sooner rather than later. But, for now, you'll have to rely on temporary fixes to get the GPS working on your Galaxy S22 Ultra. Have you faced any issues with GPS on your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? Let us know your experience in the comments section down below!

Via: Sammobile, Android Police