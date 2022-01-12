Galaxy S22 might launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 globally as Samsung delays Exynos 2200

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is turning out to be rather a curious affair. With all the chip shortage, it was rumored that Samsung will launch the Snapdragon variant of the S22 series in Europe this year, along with US and Korea. It was implied that Samsung was willing to launch the non-Exynos version of the smartphone in Europe to keep up with the limited supply of chips and high demand for its flagships. However, a new report suggests that Samsung might skip the launch of the Exynos 2200 variants of Galaxy S22 altogether and may introduce Snapdragon 8 Gen1-only variants worldwide.

Samsung was due to announce its Exynos 2200 chipset yesterday. The company released a teaser about two weeks ago indicating that it will showcase its next-gen flagship chipset with AMD GPU and ARM v9 architecture on January 11. However, there was no announcement from Samsung and even the teaser has been taken down since. Moreover, there's no update from Samsung regarding the new launch date yet.

While some of the leakers believe that Samsung has pushed the launch date of Exynos 2200, some believe that Samsung will now introduce the AMD-enabled chipset along with the Galaxy S22 lineup on February 8th. Interestingly, a leaker from South Korea is now claiming that Exynos 2200 is "gone." This could mean that Samsung will (have to) launch all the variants of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in all the regions including the US, Korea, China, and Europe.

Exynos 2200 is expected — if it sees the light of the day — to come with the same ARM v9 architecture as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen1. It is rumored to come with one Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710, and four Cortex-A510. In addition, it is also said to feature AMD GPU with RDNA 2 architecture. The chipset is also said to be 20% faster than its predecessor and 30% more power-efficient at the same time. The chipset was also expected to power Samsung's upcoming Z4 foldable smartphones.

The news has not been confirmed by Samsung officially, but the chances of Samsung introducing Exynos 2200 before Galaxy S22 are now looking bleak. The company hasn't provided any official information on why the launch was delayed. Moreover, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series in early February so we should be able to find out our answers soon. What are your thoughts on Samsung skipping Exynos variants of S-series flagship smartphones this year? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Sammobile