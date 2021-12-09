S21 FE will reportedly be the first Samsung phone to run One UI 4 out of the box

Samsung is all set to take covers off the Galaxy S21 FE. The smartphone will apparently be the first Samsung device to be introduced in 2022, and now a report claims that it will also be the first Samsung Galaxy smartphone to run One UI 4, based on Android 12, out of the box.

The report comes from the reliable Samsung-related new information website SamMobile. The publication apparently got hands-on with a copy of the firmware for the Galaxy S21 FE. The firmware is based on One UI 4, according to the publication. This could mean that Samsung will ship the S21 FE series with Android 12. Additionally, assuming that Samsung follows its three-year update policy with the S21 FE as well, the smartphone should receive Android 13, 14, and 15 when they become available.

Samsung has arguably been one of the few OEMs to roll out Android 12 updates to its device. Even though there have been some hiccups, the company has improved a lot on the software front. With the S21 FE coming with One UI 4 out of the box, it also means that this device will also be one of the few devices to receive the next Android updates at the earliest.

Via: XDA Developers