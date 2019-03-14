Galaxy S10, S10+ fingerprint scanner accuracy will improve with updates

While we are still in the middle of our Galaxy S10 and S10+ review process, several recent reports on the internet from current users are complaining about the performance of the phone’s fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are Samsung’s first models to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. Several users are questioning the accuracy of the Qualcomm-supplied ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

There can be many occasions where users find the fingerprint scanner doesn’t work well, for example, when you are in a dry environment, or when your finger skin is really dry, or when you have a scratch on your fingerprint. The accuracy has been improved through the first update of software recently just in one week since the launch, and we will continue providing updates to make the scanner work better. — unnamed Samsung official.

A Qualcomm representative acknowledged that the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner is in its tech infancy. and “needs time for improvement”. At the same time, the Qualcomm official throws the ball in Samsung’s court: “about the accuracy issue, Samsung would have to answer about how the technology has been built into the Samsung devices“.

Samsung said that it will continue issuing software updates for the phones, which will improve the accuracy of the fingerprint scanner.