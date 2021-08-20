Samsung has announced the next generation of foldable flagships – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. Samsung has also revealed two new products, the Samsung S Pen Pro, and the S Pen Fold Edition styluses. Both of them are supported on the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, but the S Pen Pro is also compatible with even more devices. In this guide, we compared each Samsung S Pen Pro vs S Pen to see which of them are better, and to see if they’re supported by your device.

We have also collected some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases that we could find today, and also found the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals for you. Samsung also unveiled the new Galaxy Watch 4 series and the new Galaxy Buds2 wireless earphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.

Samsung S Pen Pro vs S Pen: design

The design of the two pens are fairly similar, in fact, it’s actually hard to tell which one is which if you just glance at it. Both are made out of premium materials and are very light. The S Pen comes in various colors, while the S Pen Pro is only offered in Black at the moment. The S Pen Pro also comes in its own case that lets you carry it around, and charge it effortlessly, while the traditional S Pen usually goes into the Galaxy Note series, or attaches magnetically on the Tab series.

Samsung has also announced there will be a special Thom Browne Edition version of the Samsung S Pen Pro, which is expected to be available in late September.

Samsung S Pen Pro vs S Pen: features

The S Pen Pro offers most of the same functionality as a regular S Pen, but it also has a few more benefits thanks to its more advanced hardware and a larger battery that’s built into the device.

S Pen Pro:

It weighs 14 grams

It has a battery life of 16 days and it can charge up to full in 50 minutes

It can charge through the USB-C port at the top of it

It can use Bluetooth controls, gestures and supports the latest functionality. It can also copy and paste between two supported devices (All devices must be logged into the same Samsung account)

It can switch between two frequencies (there’s a dedicated switch), making it suitable to work with more devices, not just the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

It’s ideal for frequent S Pen users who take notes, draw and do other work with the stylus and need it on an everyday basis.

You can use the SmartThings app to bring up the location information of the S Pen Pro, helping you to track it down

S Pen:

It weighs 4.47 grams and has a dimension of 6.7 x 130.4 x 5.5 mm

The pen tip measures 0.7mm

It has a pressure sensor level of 4,096

It supports Air Commands/Gestures and you can hover on the screen, and use the button to trigger a wide variety of actions

Samsung S Pen Pro vs S Pen: compatibility & support

The Samsung S Pen Pro is supported on all of the devices that are compatible and support the S Pen. Also keep in mind that the Air Actions will only work on these devices, using the S Pen Pro. Here’s the list of devices that support the S Pen Pro:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ / 10+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung One UI 3.1 or later & S Pen Pro requires charging and pairing to use Air Actions

Which should you buy Samsung S Pen Pro vs S Pen?

The S Pen Pro costs $89.99 and it also supports the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and most of the Samsung Galaxy devices that support the S Pen. It’s worth pointing out that if you have an existing S Pen at home, and consider picking up the Galaxy Z Fold 3, then existing S Pens will not work. That’s because of the new Wacom layer that’s built into the Z Fold 3. The special S Pen Fold Edition will work very similarly to the traditional S Pen, and it will cost $44.99.

That being said, if you want to up your stylus game, want to take notes, draw on your compatible tablet, foldable or smartphone, the Samsung S Pen Pro offers all of the functionality, features, and benefits that you may be able to take advantage of. It also has a long battery life, and a full charge only takes 50 minutes via the USB-C port.