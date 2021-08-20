Samsung announced the S Pen Pro alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 back in 2021. Since then, we've seen the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Since then, the company has kept making the same S Pen Pro, S Pen, and the S Pen Fold Edition alongside the new devices, and Samsung even bundled the stylus alongside some of the new smartphones and tablets to entice users into upgrading and purchasing the next-generation smartphones and tablets. In this guide, we compare the S Pen Pro against the S Pen, and also mention the new S Pen Fold Edition. We'll show you the differences and provide you with a list of compatible devices to help you pick your next stylus.

Samsung S Pen Pro vs S Pen: Design

Samsung Galaxy S Pen Pro and S Pen Fold Edition

The design of the two styluses is fairly similar. In fact, it’s actually hard to distinguish which one is which if you just glance at it. Both are made out of premium materials and are very light. The S Pen comes in various colors that match the design and color scheme of the Galaxy S series devices.

The S Pen Fold Edition used to come in a single color, black. However, Samsung changed its tactic, and during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 announcement, the company unveiled a new stylus that's slimmer than the previous generation that was sold alongside the Z Fold 4 and older models. The new S Pen Fold is available in three color that match the Fold 5 and the Slim S Pen Case, and it's available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, or Cream colors.

In contrast, the S Pen Pro is only available in black, and comes in its own case that lets you carry it around.

Samsung S Pen Pro vs S Pen: Features

The S Pen Pro offers most of the same functionality as a regular S Pen, but it also has a few more benefits thanks to its more advanced hardware and a larger battery that’s built into the device.

S Pen Pro:

It weighs 14 grams

It has a battery life of 16 days and it can charge up to full in 50 minutes

It can charge through the USB-C port at the top of it

It can use Bluetooth controls, gestures and supports the latest functionality. It can also copy and paste between two supported devices (All devices must be logged into the same Samsung account)

It can switch between two frequencies (there’s a dedicated switch), making it suitable to work with more devices, not just the Galaxy Z Fold series.

It’s ideal for casual S Pen users who take notes, draw, and do other work with the stylus and require it on an everyday basis.

You can use the SmartThings app to bring up the location information of the S Pen Pro, helping you track it down

S Pen:

It weighs 4.47 grams and has a dimension of 6.7 x 130.4 x 5.5 mm

The pen tip measures 0.7mm

It has a pressure sensor level of 4,096

It supports Air Commands/Gestures, and you can hover on the screen, and use the button to trigger a wide variety of actions

Samsung S Pen Pro vs S Pen: Compatibility & Support

The Samsung S Pen Pro is compatible with all smartphones, tablets, and laptops that support the original S Pen stylus input. Keep in mind that the Air Actions are only supported when the S Pen Pro is used on compatible devices. Here’s the list of devices that support the S Pen Pro:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Series

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Book 2 360, Book Pro 360, Book 360, Book Flex & Book Flex 2

Samsung One UI 3.1 or later & S Pen Pro requires charging and pairing to use Air Actions

Which should you buy: Samsung S Pen Pro vs S Pen?

The S Pen Pro remains available for $99.99 in the US, and it continues supporting new and existing devices, even some which are a few years old at this point. The new Galaxy Z Fold series of devices are also compatible with the Galaxy S Pen Fold Edition, and these are either sold separately, or bundled with Samsung-made cases that also let you store the stylus securely with the device.

Samsung S Pen Pro If you're looking for a stylus that will support all the features, then you should go with the official Samsung S Pen. It supports the latest Galaxy S, Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Tab S series, as well as selected Galaxy laptops. $90 at Amazon $100 at Samsung

Samsung Slim S-Pen (Galaxy Z Fold 5) The Samsung Slim S-Pen case is the best first-party accessory for the Fold 5. It comes with the new thin and light S Pen, and the case protects the phone from scratches and dents. It's available in several colorful designs, and it feels great in the hand. $100 at Amazon $100 at Samsung

It's worth remembering that traditional S Pen (the ones that comes with the Galaxy S23 Ultra) aren't supported on the Galaxy Z Fold series of smartphones, and those will require the S Pen Fold Edition in order to work. Users can find replacement S Pen styluses on Amazon and at Samsung, and the tips can also be changed to ensure that tracking and input remain clear and recognizable.

If you want to up your stylus game, want to take notes, draw on your compatible tablet, foldable, or smartphone. The Samsung S Pen Pro offers all the functionality, features, and benefits that you may be able to take advantage of. It also has a long battery life, and a full charge only takes 50 minutes via the USB-C port. If you're after a compatible case that can store the S Pen Fold Edition, you might be interested in these cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.