Will Samsung put a camera inside the S-Pen this year?

Samsung was granted a new patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, one that sounds like a scene from a James Bond movie. The patent published suggests that Samsung might be building a camera into the S-Pen of the Galaxy Note X this year, one with optical zooming capabilities.

The future S-Pen, as described by the patent, and illustrated by the image below, will include optical zoom lens in its body, an image sensor, and a button that can be used to control said zoom.

Samsung has already started adding more functionalities to its S-Pen with the Galaxy Note 9. As the pointing device becomes smarter and smarter, users can expect to do more complex tasks with it. And, since the trend is to keep smartphones as thin as possible, opting for the S-Pen, in this case, to house the optical lens array could bring the best of both worlds.

You can read more details at the source links below. That being said, do you see yourself running around with the S-Pen in your hand, pointing at subjects, and snapping pictures? And, as usual, just because there’s a patent for it, it doesn’t mean it’s going to be commercially available soon.