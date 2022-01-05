From Ryzen 6000 chips to Zen 4 launch, here's everything AMD announced at CES 2022

AMD held its CES 2022 event yesterday where the company unveiled a bunch of new innovations: from AMD Ryzen 6000 chipsets to new GPUs for thin gaming laptops to news about AMD Zen 4. Here's everything you need to know about the announcements from AMD at CES 2022.

AMD Ryzen 6000 series

Successor to the Ryzen 5000, Ryzen 6000 CPUs from AMD offer several advancements over the last generation chipset. The Ryzen 6000 is based on Zen 3+ architecture and is built on TSMC's 6nm node manufacturing process. They have an integrated GPU on board that uses RDNA 2 and AMD claims that these chipsets can run AAA titles at 1080p without the need for a dedicated GPU. They also support all the latest technologies including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 with LE audio, PCI Gen 4, AV1 codec, USB 4, and LPDDR5 memory.

Similar to previous chipsets, AMD Ryzen 6000 chips contain U-Series and H-series processors. Ryzen 6000 U-series processors are optimized for performance and efficiency in thin and light notebooks, whereas the Ryzen 6000 H-Series processors are optimized for gaming and creator laptops. AMD is promising improvements in graphics too. The company says the new chipsets are 1.3x faster in processing and 2.1x faster in rendering graphics when compared with the previous generation. They’re also claiming that the 6000 chipsets are more efficient — AMD says the chipsets use 30% less power on a video meeting.

AMD expects the first few laptops to be powered by Ryzen 6000 CPUs to be available in February 2022.

GPUs for thin gaming laptops

Last year, AMD announced RX 6000 GPUs. Today, the company is expanding its portfolio by announcing the new RX6000S GPU series ("S" stands for slim) for thin-and-light gaming laptops. The new series contains RX6600S, RX6700S, and RX6800S GPUs.

AMD says the new Radeon RX 6000S mobile graphics lineup is optimized to bring power-efficient, high-performance gaming to incredibly thin-and-light gaming laptops. The company promises that the GPUs will be able to handle AAA titles at high settings — the company is claiming 80+ fps at high settings for the RX6600S, 100+ fps at high settings for the RX6700S, and 100+ fps at max settings for the RX6800S.

In addition to the mobile GPUs, AMD also announced RX6500XT for desktop gamers. The GPU features 2.6GHz clock speeds, a 6nm process, 16 compute units and ray accelerators, and a 16MB infinity cache. The GPU has been priced at $199 and will be available later this month.

Zen 4: Specs and launch date

Finally, AMD also shared some information about the Zen 4 and the Ryzen 7000 series. AMD confirms that the next-gen chipsets will be built on a 5nm node process. The company will launch the new series in the second half of 2022, probably in October. The company also demonstrated Microsoft's Halo Infinite game running at full HD on a pre-production chip running at 5GHz.

Source: AMD