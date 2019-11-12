Many things have been said concerning the next 16-ich MacBook Pro. Some think that it may launch until 2020, and some still hope it will launch soon. We have already seen some of its new features, with a Touch ID sensor separated from the Touch Bar and a new keyboard with scissor-switch keys. But there’s still no official date for its arrival.

We are still waiting for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro to launch like the AirPods Pro. There was no need for an event. Apple just placed them in their store, and they were available for purchase. Then a new rumor said that it would arrive until next year, probably to launch with the new MacBook lineup, making the jump to the new scissor-switch keyboards. Now, rumors say that Apple could be holding private briefings with some members of the press to give presentations and hands-on demonstrations. There is no confirmation that these briefings include the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but it’s an educated guess by 9to5Mac.

Source: 9to5Mac