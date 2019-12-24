Author
One of the most significant issues with foldable devices is that they come with plastic screens that are prone to scratch. Samsung has tackled this problem by using a protective film in its Samsung Galaxy Fold, but things could change in the Galaxy Fold 2.

Earlier this month, we received rumors that mentioned new Ultra-Thin Glass displays. This new technology was said to fix some of the problems that came with the first Fold. Now, a new tweet from Ice Universe mentions UTG displays again, and he confirms that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 would use it to replace plastic materials. In other words, we would get improved durability and fewer wrinkles, but how would this clamshell design take a fall?

Source: SamMobile

