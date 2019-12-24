One of the most significant issues with foldable devices is that they come with plastic screens that are prone to scratch. Samsung has tackled this problem by using a protective film in its Samsung Galaxy Fold, but things could change in the Galaxy Fold 2.

Earlier this month, we received rumors that mentioned new Ultra-Thin Glass displays. This new technology was said to fix some of the problems that came with the first Fold. Now, a new tweet from Ice Universe mentions UTG displays again, and he confirms that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 would use it to replace plastic materials. In other words, we would get improved durability and fewer wrinkles, but how would this clamshell design take a fall?

It can be confirmed that the Galaxy Fold2 leaked not long ago will use an ultra-thin glass cover for the first time in the world, replacing plastic materials. The screen looks flatter and has less wrinkles. In fact, this is the correct cover material for foldable phones. pic.twitter.com/BS73BCsA4N — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

Source: SamMobile