We have seen tons of rumors, live images, and renders of the Samsung Galaxy S20. The latest rumors mention the amount of RAM that will come inside these new flagships, and they also say that we could be saying goodbye to another great Galaxy feature.

According to new rumors, every single device in the Samsung Galaxy S20 series would start with 12GB RAM. This is a huge leap, considering that the previous version started at 8GB, except the Galaxy S10e. Now, the Galaxy S20 would drop the ‘e’ model and will include a new Ultra version. This last variant is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery, and it could also get up to 16GB RAM. Now, for the bad news, it is also rumored that the MicroSD slot, as well as the 108MP camera, won’t be available in the more affordable models of the S20. I can say that I understand the difference in the size of the camera sensor, but it would be sad if we also lost the microSD slots this year.

Source GSM Arena

Via SamMobile