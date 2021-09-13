Earlier today, we showcased several allegedly real iPhone 13 Silicone cases, and one of the most popular case makers just teased its own, accidentally confirming the camera layout of the upcoming iPhone 13.

Spigen posted an image on Twitter to showcase its inventory of the iPhone 13 series cases. The company posted a photo of the front of the box that will contain the new cases, which accidentally reveals the back of the iPhone. The image doesn’t reveal anything we didn’t already know; however, it confirms some important details.

How we’re getting ready for the #AppleEvent this week 😂 pic.twitter.com/MYxcgEZ7aP — Spigen (@SpigenWorld) September 12, 2021

First and foremost, the camera setup on the iPhone 13 – and most likely on the iPhone 13 mini – will have it placed diagonally onto the square island in the top left corner. The flash will be placed on the top right side, while the microphone will likely be placed on the bottom left. The rear camera also lacks any other additional sensors, which confirms that the LiDAR will once again be exclusive to the Pro series this year.

The Spigen box also confirms that the iPhone 13 will have a 6.1-inch display, although the box mentions the device as “iPhone 6.1” (2021)”. Additionally, the image also confirms that this year’s iPhones will continue to have MagSafe, a magnetic wireless charging technology that lets you attach additional accessories on the back of the device and provides an easier way to charge a device wirelessly.

This particular case reveals that Spigen’s famous and all-time popular Ultra Hybrid case will provide support for MagSafe. It’s unclear if the company’s other cases will support MagSafe.

Apple will unveil the new iPhone 13 Series tomorrow, including the iPhone 13 mini, standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and Pro Max devices. The company is also expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch and the AirPods 3 wireless earbuds. We have a few more last-minute leaks if you want to find out more about the new devices.

Be sure to stay tuned to Pocketnow, as we’ll bring you the latest news from the Apple Event as they happen in real-time!