BRAVEN announces rugged speaker and wireless earbud line-ups

ZAGG sub-brand BRAVEN has announced its line-up of rigged BRV speakers, consisting of the BRV-XXL/2, BRV-XL, BRV-X/2 and BRV-MINI. These speakers can take a beating, according to the company, with a durable, shockproof, and waterproof construction. The models announced are already available for purchase on the company’s website at braven.com.

The BRAVEN BRV-XXL/2, pictured above, is the biggest and most powerful in the line-up. With a price tag of $399.99, it features 360 degree sound with 100W output, delivered by full range drivers, a subwoofer, and passive radiators. It is IPX5 waterproof certified, and is able to handle up to 100 paired devices. It comes with a large battery that offers 18 hours of playtime, and is also capable of charging your mobile devices on the go.

Next is the BRAVEN BRV-XL (picture above), priced at $199.99, with a 40W output and its full range drivers, tweeters, and passive radiators, while maintaining the IPX5 waterproof rating. With the BRV-XL, you can pair two of the simultaneously for an even better sound experience for one unit for left channel and one unit for the right one. Battery is rated for 16 hours of playtime and it even features an integrated magnetic bottle opener.

At $99.99 comes the BRV-X/2 (image above), which takes waterproofing up to IPX7, but downgrades sound to 20W output (full range drivers + passive radiator). Wireless stereo pairing is present as a feature here as well, and the battery delivers up to 18 hours of playtime.

The BRV-MINI, at $39.99, is also IPX7 rated, with its battery delivering 12 hours of playtime at 5W output (full range drivers + passive radiator). Wireless stereo pairing is also supported, like on the models above.

If you want to keep the music to yourself, the company has four durable wireless earbuds in its newly announced product line-up: BRAVEN FLYE SPORT RUSH, FLYE SPORT FIT, FLYE SPORT and FLYE SPORT BURST, already available on the company’s website.

The FLYE SPORT RUSH (image above), at $79.99, are IPX5-rated, deliver 10 hours of playback, come with their own charging and carrying case, featuring BurstCharge, which allows for up to one hour of additional playtime with just a 10-minute charge. The charging case itself delivers up to 26 additional hours of playtime, and the earbuds come with their own integrated microphone for hands-free calling.

The FLYE SPORT FIT (image above) takes the price down to $59.99, but the playtime up to 12 hours on a single charge. It can be connected with two smartphones at the same time, features a remote for call, track and volume controls, and it comes with a charging pouch that provides up to 36 additional hours of playback time. BurstCharge is also present, delivering up to one hour of additional playtime with just a five-minute charge.

At $49.99, the FLYE SPORT (above) is IPX7-rated, allowing complete water submersion up to three-feet (one meter) for 30 minutes, without damage. The FLYE SPORT BURST (below), however, takes it back to IPX5, and it’s the most affordable from the line-up, at $39.99. Both feature the BurstCharge technology and the in-line remote, as well as the ability to stay connected to two devices simultaneously.