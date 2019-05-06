You name the price for this 11-course programming bundle

The path to becoming a professional developer is right at your fingertips. With The Complete Ruby on Rails Master Class Bundle, you’ll have 24/7 access to 200+ hours of premium courses. It’s your one-stop shop for mastering the fundamentals in all the most popular programming apps and languages!

The Complete Ruby on Rails Master Class Bundle contains 11 courses with all the high-yield information necessary to jump start your career. Begin your training on HTML, CSS, Ruby on Rails, JavaScript, and much more right here.

Don’t worry about costs because The Complete Ruby on Rails Master Class Bundle is currently a Pay What You Want deal, which means that you name the price. If your price is greater than the average, you’ll receive the entire bundle. Even if it’s lower, you’ll still walk away with a large chunk of the bundle!

Pay What You Want: The Complete Ruby on Rails Master Class Bundle – $55



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin