Rubin woes, Xiaomi grows, MAKERphone glows | #PNWeekly 329

Xiaomi puts two phones to the fore: one with magnets and without bezels to speak of, another with two copper tubes and all the gaming might one could ask for. Where does that leave the Chinese manufacturer as we head out of 2018?

A make-your-own-phone kit has received multiples of its minimum crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter. And while it isn’t an Android phone, there are valuable lessons to be had from the MAKERphone.

But first, the specter of improper handling of sexual misconduct at Google has reared its ugly head. At the the tip-top end of it is none other than who many consider to be the father of Android: Andy Rubin.

We’ll process all of these stories together this week on the Pocketnow Weekly.

Watch the YouTube video posted at 3:00pm Eastern on October 27th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Host

Joshua Vergara

Jules Wang

Guests

TK Bay

Daniel Marchena

Nicole Scott (MobileGeeks)

Albert Gajšak (CircuitMess)

The show

Andy Rubin: Sexual misconduct paid off at Google

Aptoide: Major win for against the Play Store

Galaxy A8s: How long until the pinhole smartphone camera?

OnePlus 6T: What does Verizon compatibility mean?

Samsung: Whoops! Can’t use your iPhone under contract!

Mi Mix 3: Thing of beauty

Black Shark Helo: Machinery, services and more

HTC Exodus 1: Why this company seems to be leading for blockchain

MAKERphone: Crowdfunding a DIY phone

•

See you next week!