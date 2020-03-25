Up next
Royole was the first brand to actually launch a foldable phone with a flexible panel. Surprising, right? After unveiling the FlexPai at CES 2019, the company has now launched its second-generation foldable phone – the FlexPai 2, and this one also brings 5G support.

The Royole FlexPai 2 employs the 3rd generation Cicada Wing Flexible Display tech that lowers the bend radius and reduces the crease, two of the biggest flaws of a foldable panel. But that’s not all, as Royole has also upped the brightness, viewing angle, and contrast of the foldable panel.

As for the internals, the FlexPai 2 packs the Snapdragon 865 chip paired with the more efficient LPDDR5 RAM and faster UFS 3.0 storage. The phone has a foldable 7.8-inch OLED panel with 4:3 aspect ratio. There is a quad rear camera setup at the back and dual stereo speakers too.

However, the company is yet to reveal full specifications, pricing, and availability details of the FlexPai 2 foldable phone.

Before (L); After (R)

Source: Royole

