Remember the Royole FlexPai? We’ve seen it at CES 2019, and it was one of the first, if not the first, foldable device we handled this year. Check out our hands-on re-embedded below for your viewing pleasure. Reports from January suggested that the FlexPai would cost about $1,500, with production limited to 200,000 units.

A recent report suggests that Royole has started, according to schedule, shipping its FlexPai foldable device. It is also said that the Chinese company is tightening up its production efforts in order to meet demand and satisfy volume orders placed.

In addition to the availability of the FlexPai foldable smartphones, Royole said that it has also received over CNY4 billion (US$595.66 million) in backlog orders for its flexible display and flexible sensor products.

Royole, as a panel supplier, has also managed to implement a different production technology for its flexible panels for smaller and larger smartphones. Specifically, it’s a new “low-temperature semiconductor process”. This is apparently different from what Samsung Display is using with the LTPS+RGB OLED technology.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjWef94XIdM