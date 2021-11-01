Royole came out of nowhere in 2018 and successfully became the first company in the world to launch the first foldable smartphone. Royole beat Samsung and Huawei to the market, although the original FlexPai wasn’t exactly known for its sturdiness and usefulness, the second generation offered some improvements. Evan Blass shared some new renders today of the upcoming third generation of Royole FlexPair 3, also known as the Royole F3.

The new Royole FlexPai 3 renders show off the device from all different angles, revealing most of the design changes and improvements over its predecessor. We can see that the device won’t have an outer display like on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, instead, it’ll only have an inner display.

The FlexPai 3 will also not opt-in for the Z Fold 3’s under-display selfie camera, and it’ll have a pop-up camera to take selfies and do conference calls. On the back, there seem to be two camera sensors and an LED flash in the square camera modules.

While we don’t have exact details about the device, a TENAA listing was leaked earlier this year (via GSMArena) that revealed that the Royole FlexPai 3 will have a 7.2-inch display, have a fairly small 3,360 mAh battery and the USB-C port will be placed on the bottom right side of the device. The FlexPai 3 will also come with an Android-based operating system and 5G. The fingerprint scanner will be placed on the right side. The dimensions were also posted that show 147.1 x 138.8 x 7 mm us that it’ll be fairly thin, although this likely refers to the device while unfolded.

Another interesting note is that both sides of the device are identical, both shape and size-wise, which means that the device may be one of the few foldable devices that can completely shut, something that only a handful of devices can do on the small foldable market.