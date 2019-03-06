Huawei 5G ban sought in Romania by opposition

Huawei’s problems in the EU are expanding, as Romania’s opposition party is seeking a Huawei 5G ban in the country. Romania joins some of the other EU countries that are either scrutinizing, or have already taken steps to ban or limit Huawei from building the national 5G network infrastructure.

“Security concerns” are mentioned for the request to “trigger a public inquiry into Huawei’s contribution to critical infrastructure”. Aside from EU countries, other regions like Australia and the U.K. have answered the United States’ call against Huawei.

“We need to protect our strategic interests and there’s a lot of suspicion lingering around,” said the National Liberal Party’s Pavel Popescu. Referring to the strategic alliance with the United States — who has invested $800 million in a missile shield site — the Romanian opposition justifies its request by citing Washington’s concerns over Huawei’s expansion into its NATO allies in central Europe, including Hungary, Poland, and Romania.