Roku’s Streambar, Streambar Pro and other great audio products are on sale today

By Samuel Martinez February 3, 2022, 3:14 pm

We start today’s deals with an interesting selection of products that will help you get a better auditive experience. First up, we have the Roku Streambar that is currently receiving a 25 percent discount that will help you score $32 savings. In other words, you can purchase your new Roku Streambar for just $98. This product will deliver great sound, but it doesn’t stop there, as it will also work as a 4K/HD/HDR streaming media player that also includes a Roku Voice Remote.

If you want better, cinematic sound, you can also opt for the Roku Streambar Pro, which is also a streaming media player with a Roku Voice Remote and other great features. You can purchase one for $150 after getting a $30 discount.

You can also opt for a regular soundbar, as there are several options on sale right now, starting with the Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer that sells for $248 after receiving a $31.99 discount. The Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2 Ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer is a bit more expensive, and it now sells for $465 after receiving a $35 discount. And if you want a more affordable alternative, you can choose to get the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar for $149 after receiving an $80 discount that represents 35 percent savings.

You can also consider purchasing a pair of Klipsch RP-502S Reference Premiere Surround Speakers that are getting a $50 discount, which means that you can buy yours for $749. Or get the Klipsch RB-51 II that are receiving an even better 37 percent discount that translates to $149 savings, which means that you can buy a pair for $250. And if you want, you can also consider purchasing a new Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, as the previous generation is available for just $5 when you get it with an Amazon Music Subscription. Still, it is only available for new Echo device customers only.

