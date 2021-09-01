We keep on getting several amazing deals from Amazon.com, starting with the Roku Express 4K, that’s currently getting a 27 percent discount, meaning you can grab one for $29 and score $10.99 savings. This streaming device features HD, 4K, and HDR support, plus it comes with a Roku Voice Remote and TV controls. In addition, the Streaming Stick+ is also on sale, and you can get yours for $39 with $10.99 savings, which will also provide a smooth streaming experience.

Now, if you want an even better audio experience, you can consider going for the Roku Smart Soundbar. This product features the same 4K/HD/HDR content support, but it will also deliver amazing audio. It also features a Roku Voice Remote so that you can control what you want to watch, and it’s getting a 10 percent discount, which translates to $18.36 savings so that you can get one for $161.63. And if you want a more affordable option, you can get the Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player for just $99 with $30.99 savings. Other streaming devices include the Roku Ultra 2020 that’s currently selling for $80 after a $20 discount, or get a new Fire TV Stick 4K for just $40 with $10 savings.

    Roku Express 4K+ 2021

    Roku Smart Soundbar

    Roku Ultra 2020

 

We have also found some exciting discounts on Logitech gaming peripherals, including the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse that starts at $85 after getting a 35 percent discount that translates into $45 savings for you. However, deals don’t stop there, as you can get the same mouse with a G640 Large Cloth Gaming Mousepad for $110 and score $60 savings. And if you want to go all out, get your new Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse with a Powerplay Wireless Charging system for $205 with $25 savings. And if you want something a bit more affordable, you can get the SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse for just $36 after getting a $13.99 discount.

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
peloton treadmill
Newer and safer Peloton treadmill coming August 30
Peloton introduced a low-cost treadmill last year, which was $1,800 cheaper than…
Apple-iPhone-13-renders
Report: Apple to launch iPhone 13 on September 17, and AirPods on September 30
Apple might launch the iPhone 13 series on Friday, September 17, and the third-generation AirPods two weeks later on Thursday, September 30.
You can still pre-order the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and more Galaxy devices
You can still pre-order your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the latest Galaxy devices at Samsung.com to get great savings