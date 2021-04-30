roku youtube tV

Roku has decided to pull YouTube TV off its channel store after the company failed to reach an agreement with Google over the renewal of their distribution deal. Earlier this week, the San Jose-based company warned that it may have to pull the YouTube TV app citing disagreements over what it called preferential treatment given by Google to its YouTube family of services over other streaming platforms. In simple words, the company has accused Google of making anti-competitive demands, while Google argues that it can’t give Roku special treatment. All that has now culminated in the removal of YouTube TV app from its channel store.

So, what happens to YouTube TV subscribers?

If you have the YouTube TV app installed on your Roku hardware, don't delete it!

In an official blog post, Google has assured that folks with an existing YouTube TV subscription will continue to have access to the service on their Roku hardware. However, in a separate update to YouTube TV members, Google has warned that Roku may remove the YouTube TV app from their devices.

Roku, on the other hand, has told users not to delete the YouTube TV app from their device. That is because the YouTube TV app is no longer available to download on Roku hardware. To sum things up, if you have a YouTube TV subscription and have the app installed on your Roku hardware, you will continue to enjoy access to the service. Just don’t go ahead and uninstall the app after reading the service email.

How to access YouTube TV now that the app is gone?

Just in case you no longer have the app installed on your Roku hardware but have a YouTube TV subscription, you can still access its content by casting it on a TV from your smartphone or PC. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do so in Google’s own words:

  • Connect your mobile device or computer and streaming device to the same Wi-Fi network.
  • Open YouTube TV on your mobile device or computer.
  • Tap Cast Inactive cast extension or AirPlay in the top right.
    • Select your device.
    • YouTube TV will open.
  • If you’re playing a video, it should automatically begin playing on your TV.
  • Use your mobile device or computer to control YouTube TV on your TV.


