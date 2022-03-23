Roku OS 11 comes with new Fire TV and Google TV like features

Roku just detailed major changes that are coming to its devices with the new Roku OS 11. Roku devices, for those who don't know, run on a proprietary platform. However, it's been somewhat behind in comparison to other smart TV OSes such as Apple's tvOS, Google TV, and Amazon's Fire TV OS. The new Roku OS 11 comes with new features that tries to bridge the gap with other smart TV platforms.

Right off the bat, the Roku OS 11 comes with Photo Streams features. With this new feature, you'll basically be able to use your TV as a big photo frame. You just need to upload pictures to your Roku device via your mobile device and you will be able to enjoy and share your favorite photos on the Roku devices. You can also share Photo Streams with your family and friends and they can then enjoy the photos on their own devices. They'll also be able to add their own photos to the collection.

Moving on, the new Roku OS 11 comes with many audio features. It features a new audio clarity mode that identifies and amplifies dialogue so that you can hear words correctly. There are new sound modes, namely Standard, Dialogue, Movie, Music, and Night, that are "tailored" for different viewing scenarios. In addition, Roku has also expanded support for voice-enabled keyboards to Spanish, German, and Portuguese languages.

Another feature that's making to Roku OS 11 is the "What to Watch" section. This is similar to how other TV platforms offer content discovery. Roku says that users will be able to search for "movies and TV shows from a variety of streaming channels" with this section. Moreover, the Live TV section is now located on the Home Screen Menu so that you can find local and national news, sports, movies, and more with just a single tap.

Lastly, Roku is also enriching the mobile app with more information. Now, you'll be notified if the channel you're about to stream is available for free or whether it can be streamed with the existing subscriptions. The app will also show visual images of the cast and crew to assist with choosing what to watch. The company says that Roku OS 11 will start rolling out to compatible streaming devices in the coming weeks.

Source: Roku