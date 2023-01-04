Roku has announced the launch of its new Roku Select and Plus Series TVs in the US, with prices ranging from $119 to $999.

CES 2023 is well underway, with companies such as Samsung and LG announcing a plethora of new and innovative products. Joining the list of companies that have taken the stage at CES is Roku. The popular streaming platform Roku has announced the launch of its new Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs, marking the company's foray into selling its own branded smart TVs. The company says the new smart TVs have been designed and made from scratch by Roku.

Following in Amazon's footsteps, Roku is now entering the hardware TV market with its own branded TVs. Amazon launched its in-house Fire TV Omni series in 2021, and now Roku is releasing its own Select and Plus Series TVs. Roku-branded TVs will come in 11 models ranging in size from 24-inch to 75-inch.

Roku says the TV will focus on the features that streamers have come to love. All HD versions of the Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will come with Roku Voice Remotes, while all Plus Series TVs will feature Roku Voice Remote Pros.

Source: Roku

These Roku TVs are designed to seamlessly connect and support other Roku devices such as smart speakers and soundbars. Roku says fan-favorite features such as Find My Remote, Private Listening, and access to live TV and sports will also be available on all Roku-branded TV models.

In addition to the new Roku-branded TVs, the company is also releasing a premium OLED TV reference design for partners in the Roku TV program. This design will allow partners to build OLED TVs for the platform with improved colors and contrast. While it is currently unclear when these models will be available on the market, it is encouraging to see Roku working to expand its collection of high-quality TVs and devices.

The Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will be available in the US beginning in spring 2023 with retail prices ranging from $119 to $999. For more such exciting technology debuts at CES 2023, make sure to follow Pocketnow for all the latest news and coverage.