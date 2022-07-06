Over the last few years, the Asus ROG Phone has become the best gaming phone on the market; this isn't only because of the available hardware but even the smartphone's general user experience. In 2022, its suite of gaming features seems to have improved due to the better internals, restructured cooling system, and new accessories. And to help you stay informed, in this article, we will go over what's new with this generation and then focus on why we think the ROG Phone 6 Series is worth it.

Specifications

The ROG Phone 6 Series consists of two devices, the vanilla ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. The differences between the two devices are pretty marginal, with the Pro model only having access to more RAM (18GB of LPDDR5) and the customizable PMOLED ROG Vision display on the back — ROG Phone 6 has a limit of 16GB of RAM and a simple RGB ROG logo.

On the front of both phones, you will find a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Asus chose not to use LTPO technology here but includes an intelligent adapt system that automatically switches between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz, and 165Hz. This panel — made by Samsung — also has a touch sampling rate of 720Hz and a 23ms touch latency, making gaming more seamless.

ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are also part of the few early adopters of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which the OEM says will deliver 10% faster CPU performance and 30% better efficiency — an improvement over the 8 Gen 1 currently available. And as mentioned earlier, bundled with this processor, you will find up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM on ROG Phone 6 and 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM on ROG Phone 6 Pro.

Both devices feature a glass sandwich build that encases a 6000 mAh battery, with support for 65W charging that promises to charge the phones from 0 to 100% in less than 45 minutes. The phones also weigh in at 239 grams. So, while not light by any means, they do pack the power to keep you going through an entire day of use.

Like the display, processor, and battery, the two devices' camera systems are identical. There's a triple camera array on the back and a single shooter on the front. Users will find a 50MP Sony IMX 766, an undescribed 13MP Ultrawide, and a 5MP macro camera in the rear camera island, while the front camera is the 12MP Sony IMX 663, tucked away in the bezel.

As for the extras in specifications, you will find a stereo pair of front-facing speakers tuned by Dirac. There's also a 3.5mm headphone to be found on the phone. For those who prefer Bluetooth, you can make use of Snapdragon Sound. And there are also the Air Triggers built into the frame for improving the gaming experience.

Availability

At this point, many details about the availability of the ROG Phone 6 Series aren't clear, but there will be multiple SKUs on offer for the vanilla model, while the Pro will be available in only one. The Ultimate Model seen previously has been removed at the time of writing.

We know that Europe will see the 12GB + 256GB ROG Phone 6 for €999, while the ROG 6 Pro will set you back €1299.

Variant ROG Phone 6 ROG Phone 6 Pro 8GB + 128GB Available NA 12GB + 256GB Available NA 16GB + 512GB Available NA 18GB + 512GB Not Available Available

The table above showcases the SKUs which set to be available, we will update it as more information related to pricing and regions surfaces.

The Extra Factor

Now, the ROG Phone 6 is a killer smartphone, as you may have grasped from its list of specifications, but we think what makes the device stand out are the additional accessories and features that it brings to the table.

Battery Care Technology

First up is the set of software features that provide users with an option to manage better the batteries enclosed within their phones. This was available on the previous generation, too, and we're glad it continues to be available on ROG Phone 6 Series as well.

The Custom Charging Limit, which lets users set the max charge capacity at 80% or 90%, can help prolong life, while the pass-through charging feature enables the battery to rest while gaming, and scheduled charging helps space out charging sessions to avoid needless cycle consumption.

We know the last feature is available on competing devices, but when combined with the others, it does become a setup that stands to make a significant difference.

GameCool 6 Cooling System

Next is the GameCool 6 Cooling System, which focuses on heat dissipation with a significant restructuring of the internal design.

The ROG Phone 6 has been made so that the regions where your fingers rest are the regions where the dual 3000 mAh cells are arranged, which means the main heat-generating components are centered and away from your touch in most cases.

As for the movement of the internal heat, there are two graphite sheets, a copper vapor chamber, and a thermal compound to facilitate easy transfer away from the SoC and towards the edges of the phone.

Add to this internal design the all-new AeroActive Cooler 6, which now has a setting that doesn't need external power, and you have a phone that can help game comfortably for hours. A factor that's key in making the mobile gaming experience smooth and enjoyable.

Improved Audio Experience

And lastly, the GameFX system promises to make the audio experience more immersive. You may already know that any visual experience is left incomplete without an audio setup that matches it. And Asus knows that delivering on the audio front is essential with the powerful components on the ROG Phone 6 Series.

Like previous generations, the ROG Phone 6 Series has dual front-facing speakers that are Hi-Res Audio certified — allowing the speakers to play 24-bit/96kHz or 24-bit/192kHz audio — and tuned by Dirac.

The phones even use Dirac Virtuo, which will help distribute the sound stage in a manner that lets users experience the separation between directions and the differences between the sounds being played. The iPhone has done this noticeably well in the last few years, and we're excited to see other brands pick up on it and possibly improve it further.

The ROG Phone 6 Series continues to be an exciting amalgamation of features, and we're glad there's another version with improvements that are bound to improve a mobile gamer's experience. What do you think of this latest introduction? Let us know with a comment below.